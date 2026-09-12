The best thing about Marina Square shopping centre was its ‘iconic’ steps

It was the perfect ‘lepak’ spot – a place to do absolutely nothing in a country that’s always doing something.

As shopping malls go, Marina Square has been just that to me: A space to kill time during the occasional holiday job at Suntec City as a teenager, and one of the routes to City Hall MRT station from the Singapore River.

So I didn’t expect to understand the wistful pang expressed by many, following news about the mall’s upcoming closure on March 31, 2027 – especially from those reminiscing its “iconic” steps facing the Esplanade.