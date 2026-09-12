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The best thing about Marina Square shopping centre was its ‘iconic’ steps

It was the perfect ‘lepak’ spot – a place to do absolutely nothing in a country that’s always doing something.

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Fans watching the Formula One SingTel Singapore Grand Prix 2008 practice session at an outdoor staircase across from the Esplanade at Marina Square.

Fans watching the Formula One SingTel Singapore Grand Prix 2008 practice session at an outdoor staircase at Marina Square.

PHOTO: TNP FILE

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Grace Yeoh

As shopping malls go, Marina Square has been just that to me: A space to kill time during the occasional holiday job at Suntec City as a teenager, and one of the routes to City Hall MRT station from the Singapore River. 

So I didn’t expect to understand the wistful pang expressed by many, following news about the mall’s upcoming closure on March 31, 2027 – especially from those reminiscing its “iconic” steps facing the Esplanade.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.