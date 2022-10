It was around 2am in San Francisco when a man broke in through the back door of Mrs Nancy Pelosi’s home. “Where is Nancy?” he reportedly shouted. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, and her protective detail of Capitol Police, happened to be in Washington, DC.

Unfortunately, her 82-year-old husband, Mr Paul Pelosi, was at home. He was attacked with a hammer. The altercation ended with Mr Pelosi requiring surgery on his skull and right arm.