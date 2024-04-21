Acts of remembrance

How do we keep the dead alive? Through photos, objects and recipes, but mostly by telling stories of those who have passed on.

Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
The vanishing of a person is unsettling and connection is what we seek, however slim the thread. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PIXABAY
Updated
Apr 21, 2024, 05:49 AM
Published
Apr 21, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The dead live in my phone. Names of the passed, numbers of the gone. Like GS, my old tennis partner, as calm as a spring morning, forgiver of my late arrivals, pourer of generous whiskies, serve as smooth as his guitar licks, steadfast friend on my grimmest days. 

He died a while ago, so did PR, a writer whose stories flowed like an elegantly winding street taking you some place new. I feel that something ends if I delete their numbers, as if I’m erasing them completely. It sounds irrational, but perhaps it’s why you keep your late grandmother’s pen which doesn’t work. Everyone finds different ways to keep the dead alive.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top