The Anwar govt a year on: Stability restored but major challenges remain

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is concluding his administration’s one-year anniversary on a high note.

His ease and eloquence on the international stage, on display during his visits to key partners in Asia and the Middle East, and to the United States for multilateral meetings, contrast him well against his recent predecessors. He has enhanced relations with neighbours and friends such as Singapore and China, with a pragmatic focus on Malaysia’s economic interests. On his recent visit to San Francisco, he announced that Malaysia had received proposed investments worth more than RM63 billion (S$18 billion) from major technology companies.