The Americanisation of British political donations

Reform UK broke records after it emerged last week that it had received a single £9 million (S$15.5 million) donation from a cryptocurrency investor. While the size captured headlines, its significance went well beyond the amount of money involved.

Some in Britain saw it as another attempt to import tactics that helped propel Mr Donald Trump to the presidency in the US, and a signal of just how much donors may be willing to spend to influence an upstart party creating policy from scratch.