The American dream now comes with a survival guide

Parents are increasingly having to fret about what happens to their children once they get into a good US college.

China is one of the biggest markets for US universities, but numbers are down, and America is no longer top choice.

The US has never had to try that hard to convince Asia’s brightest to come to its shores – the allure of a better life and promising economic opportunities has been difficult to resist. But US President Donald Trump’s latest immigration restrictions are shifting perspectives. The American dream hasn’t disappeared for international students – it just comes with a survival guide.

In July, the White House issued a rule that eliminates the system that allowed foreign students to remain in the country as long as they maintained their student status. It’s one of the biggest changes in educational visa rules in generations. Many are worried the Trump administration could use it to make it harder for some to stay and work after they graduate. It could also create additional delays and uncertainty for routine extensions needed to complete doctorates and other lengthy academic programmes.