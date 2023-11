Give someone a list of political leaders and ask which of them have charisma and which don’t, and you will almost always get the same answers. Mr Barack Obama, Mr Tony Blair, Mrs Margaret Thatcher, Donald Trump? Albeit with varying degrees of enthusiasm, it’s a yes. Mr Rishi Sunak, Ms Liz Truss, Ms Kamala Harris, Mr Ron DeSantis? An emphatic no.

Nailing down exactly what it means, though, doesn’t seem quite so straightforward. What does someone in possession of charisma actually have?