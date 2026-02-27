Straitstimes.com header logo

The AI world’s most valuable unpaid intern? India

The South Asian nation risks repeating a familiar historical pattern.

Visitors arrive at Bharat Mandapam, one of the venues for AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi, India, February 20, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra

India is the second-biggest user base of both OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude after the US, while accounting for just a fraction of these platforms’ revenue.

PHOTO: REUTERS

India is fast becoming one of the world’s biggest AI user bases. The question now is how it can turn that scale into superpower status rather than just training Silicon Valley for free.

That will be a tall order for a country largely caught flat-footed by the boom. But let’s start with the basics: The three main building blocks of artificial intelligence are talent, compute (including high-end chips and infrastructure), and data. India doesn’t lack engineers, but it currently doesn’t have foundational research training at scale or enough advanced processors at public laboratories and universities. What it does have, in abundance, is data. It should start treating this like a strategic asset rather than leaking it out as a free export.

