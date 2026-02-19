For subscribers
The AI disruption we’ve been waiting for has arrived
Everyone can engage in software development now.
On weekday evenings, heading home on the subway from Union Square in New York City, I log into an AI tool from my phone, and write a prompt.
“Look at the data in the files I just uploaded,” I tap. “Load it into a database, then make it searchable with a web interface.” Underground in the subway tunnels my internet connection drops, but when my train emerges onto the Manhattan Bridge, I get a few minutes to see all the work my coding agent has done, and if I type fast enough I can issue another prompt.