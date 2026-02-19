The AI disruption we’ve been waiting for has arrived

Claude Code from Anthropic was always a helpful coding assistant, but in November 2025, it suddenly got much better.

On weekday evenings, heading home on the subway from Union Square in New York City, I log into an AI tool from my phone, and write a prompt.

“Look at the data in the files I just uploaded,” I tap. “Load it into a database, then make it searchable with a web interface.” Underground in the subway tunnels my internet connection drops, but when my train emerges onto the Manhattan Bridge, I get a few minutes to see all the work my coding agent has done, and if I type fast enough I can issue another prompt.