Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

The AI disruption we’ve been waiting for has arrived

Everyone can engage in software development now.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Claude was always a helpful coding assistant, but in November 2025, it suddenly got much better.

Claude Code from Anthropic was always a helpful coding assistant, but in November 2025, it suddenly got much better.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Paul Ford

Google Preferred Source badge

On weekday evenings, heading home on the subway from Union Square in New York City, I log into an AI tool from my phone, and write a prompt.

“Look at the data in the files I just uploaded,” I tap. “Load it into a database, then make it searchable with a web interface.” Underground in the subway tunnels my internet connection drops, but when my train emerges onto the Manhattan Bridge, I get a few minutes to see all the work my coding agent has done, and if I type fast enough I can issue another prompt.

See more on

Artificial Intelligence

Computers

Technology sector

Infocomm technology

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.