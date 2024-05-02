The 3 keys to securing Singapore’s future in its next chapter

A very good morning and a very happy May Day to every one of you. I have spoken at almost every May Day Rally since I became PM in 2004. This will be my last major speech as PM, before I hand over to DPM Lawrence Wong on May 15.

I am very happy to be addressing you, my brothers and sisters in the NTUC. I would like to thank you, specifically our secretary-general, for his very warm words and your very warm honours to me, and for the video which brings back so many touching moments from so many years of interaction, of engagement, of working together with brothers and sisters, with friends on the ground, and many companies and many unions taking Singapore forward together. You have made my job today of making this speech a little bit harder.