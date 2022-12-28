That Paris in Emily In Paris isn’t really Paris

Everyone in Paris knows it: Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) is at the top of her game.

Since her arrival in the French capital in season one of this immediate Netflix hit, Emily has used her American influencer flair to successfully promote all manner of luxury products to the French market via her viral social media campaigns. And with all the usual drama along the way, she goes from strength to strength in season three.

The show’s love affair with big-name brands makes it a product placement dream. But it is, of course, the city of Paris that is its most successful product by far.

The show Emily In Paris is not set in the real Paris, the French metropolis of more than two million inhabitants, but in a parallel “Paris” – a perfect version. This is Paris the brand, one that has been carefully curated by generations of writers, artists and film-makers over hundreds of years.

Paris in the global imagination



Paris is everybody’s favourite fantasy city.

There’s Emma Bovary’s imaginary wanderings around the city in Gustave Flaubert’s 1857 masterpiece Madame Bovary, and Amelie Poulain’s playful treasure hunt in the eponymous 2001 blockbuster.

The impressionists painted dreamy scenes of outdoor cafes and sunsets on the Seine. And who could forget Juliette Binoche’s firework-illuminated antics in Leos Carax’s 1991 classic Les Amants Du Pont-Neuf (The Lovers On The Bridge)?

As well as the City of Light, Paris has always been a city of dreams, romance and beauty in the global imagination.

Like its on-screen predecessors, Emily’s Paris is instantly recognisable as “Paris”. But it is simultaneously unrecognisable, bearing very little resemblance to the real Paris you encounter when you step off the Eurostar at the Gare du Nord. Indeed, even the fleeting representation of this train station in Emily In Paris is unrealistic.

When Emily goes to surprise her English love interest, Alfie, on his return from London in the middle of season three, she waits for him outside the station’s main entrance. But anyone who has arrived in Paris by Eurostar knows that travellers from London either vanish underground to the station’s many metro lines, or turn right to head for the taxi rank at the side exit. Either Alfie is walking or he is taking the bus – which, given these characters’ addiction to taxis, seems highly unlikely.

In fact, Paris has an efficient, affordable and comprehensive public transport system. The city is served by 14 metro lines, 58 bus routes and three trams. Most Parisians (65 per cent) travel to work by public transport, and the numbers who travel to work on foot like Emily and her boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) are much smaller (10 per cent).

Emily’s colleagues are shown walking or cycling to work – an unlikely commute for real Parisians. Despite the enduring cliche, only about 5 per cent of Parisians cycle to work like Emily’s colleague Luc (Bruno Gouery).

Yet, except for a couple of fleeting shots of the picturesque above-ground sections of metro lines 6 and 2, Emily’s Paris is devoid of public transport. It is equally empty of cars.

Despite recent improvements in pedestrian access, especially along the Seine, Paris is still absolutely full of traffic. Taxis, cars, bikes, mopeds, electric scooters, emergency vehicles, dustbin lorries and in-line skaters all battle for space on its always congested roads. And yet Emily and her friends spend hours sitting in outdoor cafe terraces without ever being affected by noise or air pollution.