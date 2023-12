You are in the mood to give yourself a treat and you open a shopping app or visit an e-commerce website. A showcase of products gets displayed on your screen. Did you notice – or did you even know – that what you see on your screen is very different from what your friends will see on theirs, even if they open the same app or visit the same e-commerce platform?

Welcome to the world of targeted advertising, which is fast becoming the norm but dividing opinions at the same time.