I have made many friends in my life – through school, work, activities, social occasions or simply by chance. And based on my experience, I have realised that how friendships form often affects how they develop and sustain. In that, there is a curious dichotomy.

Some friendships start well but are short-lived. Others bloom gradually into enduring bonds. I’m fortunate to have the latter – ongoing friendships with a group of schoolmates spanning more than half a century.