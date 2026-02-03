Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Thank God for Melania Trump

Imagine the harm her husband could do with an Evita by his side.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

First lady Melania Trump speaking to reporters at the premiere of the new documentary film Melania in Washington. .

US First Lady Melania Trump speaking to reporters at the premiere of the new documentary film Melania in Washington, DC, on Jan 29.

PHOTO: ERIC LEE/NYTIMES

The Economist

Google Preferred Source badge

The museum in Buenos Aires telling the story of Eva Peron, the former first lady of Argentina, is festooned with banners supplying the year of her birth, 1919, but not of her death. In case the visitor misses the point, the word “immortal” appears in Spanish beneath her smiling face.

Inside, exhibits recount Peron’s role in fortifying the populist politics of her husband Juan Peron, enabling his authoritarianism, disdain for judicial and journalistic independence, and yen for state capitalism. She formed a bond so strong with Argentina’s common folk that when she died at just 33 – for die she did, of cancer, in 1952 – millions thronged to glimpse her corpse. Flowers sold out, one plaque says, not just in Argentina but in neighbouring countries.

See more on

Melania Trump

US politics

Pop culture

Jeff Bezos

Movies

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.