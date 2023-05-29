Thailand in transition: Why the middle class is shifting power from the old order

The military-monarchist elite retains institutional powers that could block the Move Forward Party from forming the next government. But this time, it has to reckon with not just young voters, but also the middle class demanding change.

Tan Hui Yee
Indochina Bureau Chief
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat waving to his supporters during a victory parade in Bangkok on May 15, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
BANGKOK – Early in 2022, I asked a politician from Thailand’s Pheu Thai Party which rival he felt was its biggest threat. He did not talk about the parties backed by military generals who had repeatedly ousted Pheu Thai and its predecessors from power. Instead, he named the Move Forward Party (MFP).

His instincts about the progressive young party proved right on May 14 when MFP snatched a surprise election victory from Pheu Thai, a behemoth linked to exiled former premier Thaksin Shinawatra which has won every single poll over the past two decades.

