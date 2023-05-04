Tell the truth, now: Is it okay to lie?

It’s become fashionable to say we live in a post-truth world. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, it means “relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping political debate or public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief”.

We see this played out on the world stage, with Donald Trump. The Washington Post’s fact-checking team found that by the end of his term as United States President, Trump had accumulated 30,573 untruths – averaging 21 erroneous claims a day.