Tech experts need defence training for Nato's race against China

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Military technology is evolving - and as countries such as China advance in areas like artificial intelligence (AI) and hypersonics, Nato members are playing catch-up. In the past, governments would have turned to defence manufacturers to find the most cutting-edge kit, but today tech innovation is more often found in the start-up community.

The tech world's most brilliant minds, meanwhile, tend to have minimal national security expertise. Those who are not steeped in this world won't innovate well for it. If we are to square this circle, Western governments must start offering national security training for the tech sector.