Teamwork is not always the best way of working

Throughout the 21st century, teamwork has come to define the modern work environment. Driven by advances in communication technology, working collaboratively is – as management experts will tell you – how you harness the “collective intelligence”.

Collective intelligence is often seen as greater than the sum of its parts: superior to the cumulative individual intelligence of the group’s members. Capitalising on it is said to improve task accuracy (finding better and more correct answers), and enhance task efficiency (finding good answers faster). This in turn leads to quicker and higher quality completion. In other words, when we work together, our performance improves. This has been one of the major factors shaping our modern societies.

At the same time, though, both research and popular idiom underline the limits inherent to the concept. If “two heads are better than one” suggests the benefits of collaboration, “too many cooks spoil the broth” suggests the opposite.

I led a recent study looking at whether training and team composition might affect how efficient people are when working together. We found that the benefits of collective intelligence can be outweighed by the cost of having to coordinate between team members.

The dynamics of teamwork



We designed an experimental study using an existing online citizen science project, Wildcam Gorongosa. Participants analyse webcam photos taken in Gorongosa National Park, Mozambique, to find and identify animal species and behaviour.

We invited 195 members of the public to our lab in Oxford to participate. The experiment comprised two stages: training, then testing, which they did first on their own and then in teams of two. They had five subtasks to complete: detecting the presence of animals; counting how many there were; identifying what they were doing (standing, resting, moving, eating or interacting); specifying whether any young were present; and identifying the animals from 52 possible species (the option of “nothing here” was included, but not “I don’t know”).

We split the participants into two groups. One received targeted training with images similar to the test set. The other received general training with a diverse range of images.

We found the type of training did indeed affect their performance. For those with general training – the “generalists” – efficiency initially improved, but then declined once they were tested on the specific set of test images. In contrast, those with targeted training – the “experts” – consistently maintained or improved their performance.

To investigate the impact team dynamics would have, we then formed three types of group: these featured either two experts, two generalists, or a mixed pair.

Surprisingly, we found that neither two generalists nor a mixed group performed better than a single generalist working alone. Even two experts working together did not do better than a single expert.

We also found that while having an expert in a group improved accuracy for the more complex tasks, it did not improve the group’s efficiency. In other words, the team got more correct answers but took considerably longer to do so. And for simple tasks, there was no improvement in accuracy from having an expert. Ultimately, the time that team members lost in coordinating with one another outweighed the benefit of adding an expert to the group.