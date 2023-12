Youth mental health has worsened significantly over the past decade, but new interventions that teach positive psychology concepts in school may help.

American young people are reporting historically high levels of hopelessness, sadness and loneliness. According to the most recent data from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 20 per cent of adolescents have seriously considered suicide – and suicide is the second-leading cause of death for children aged 10 to 14.