The rising rates of mental health issues among youth are deeply concerning.

A National Population Health Survey revealed an increase in poor mental health from 13.4 per cent in 2020 to 17 per cent in 2022. The most affected group was young adults aged 19 to 29, with a staggering 25.3 per cent experiencing issues. Another study from the National University of Singapore found that one in three adolescents in Singapore experiences symptoms of depression and anxiety.