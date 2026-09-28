Tata tussle sparks tremors from Singapore to Solihull

Noel Tata, the chairman of Tata Trusts, has a battle on his hands as many predict that the conglomerate could break up.

Over the past two weeks, India’s business community and media have been fixated on an extraordinary boardroom tussle in the storied Tata Group. While the 158-year-old house of Tatas are a beloved household name in India, the US$185 billion (S$237 billion) conglomerate also touches distant shores as it makes everything from the Land Rover to Tetley tea to the latest version of the Apple iPhone and runs software giant Tata Consultancy Services. In good measure, the group also owns Air India, the troubled national carrier which the Tata’s assumed control of in 2022.

The impact of this messy saga will reverberate across the world – from Singapore, where the group has had a long-standing presence since the early seventies, to Solihull in the UK, where the Range Rover is produced. Unlike Las Vegas, what happens in Tata in the next few months will not stay with Tata.