Talking to babies may contribute to their brain development

Talking to your baby or toddler shapes the structure of their brain, my colleagues and I have discovered.

For the study, which is published in The Journal of Neuroscience, we enrolled 163 children at either six months of age or 30 months of age. The children wore a small audio recorder in a specially made vest for between one and three days.

We recorded all the language input they received – such as adults talking to the child, adults talking to each other and siblings talking. In total, we recorded over 6,200 hours of talk.

We also studied the development of these children’s brains. They came into the local hospital with their families around the usual bedtime and made themselves at home in a “sleepy room”. When they fell asleep, the research team lifted the child onto a trolley and moved them, still asleep, into an MRI machine.

The child had protective, noise-cancelling headphones on, and a researcher monitored them in the room the entire time. Happily, most of the children stayed asleep for the 40 minutes of scanning time.

Brain development



The brain scans we acquired focused on something called myelin. Myelin grows around nerve cells in the brain, making communication between cells more efficient. We were particularly interested in the amount of myelin in brain areas associated with language processing.

The question was whether children who heard more language would have more myelin in language-processing brain regions. This would suggest that these children had more sophisticated language-processing abilities.

And that is what we found: the 30-month-olds who heard more words spoken by nearby adults during our recording period had more myelin in language-related brain regions. Interestingly, this relationship was quite specific, showing up in language areas of the brain, but not showing up in other areas involved in, say, movement or sensation.

So talking to your child literally shapes their brain.

We also found that adult word input matters for six-month-old infants, but here the relationship was reversed. That is, six-month-olds who heard more language had less myelin in language-related brain regions.

It is not yet clear why we see this effect. One possibility is that this finding has to do with differences in how the brain develops in the first few years of life. During the first year of life, the brain is busy growing new cells, so hearing lots of language may ramp up brain growth. Research suggests this brain growth may actually slow the formation of myelin. At the age of two and three, by contrast, the brain is busy growing myelin, so lots of input leads to lots of myelin.

This suggests that talking matters just as much at six months as at 30 months, but it affects the brain differently because the brain is in a different “state”.

It might feel a bit odd to chatter on and on to a six-month-old – clearly, they don’t understand everything you are saying. But gradually, hour by hour and day by day, it all adds up. All that chatter matters.