Taking eldercare to new heights

Not just technology but an improved ecosystem, incorporating best practices from around the world, is what will make the biggest difference.

Vikram Khanna
Senior Columnist
More elder-friendly housing is coming on stream with “vertical kampungs” and other assisted-living facilities such as Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok. PHOTO: HDB
Updated
May 20, 2024, 05:50 AM
Published
May 20, 2024, 05:00 AM
Earlier in May I visited the Ageing Asia Innovation Exhibition, which was part of the World Ageing Festival that is held every year. As a senior myself, I wanted to see what innovations are out there that can help people like me when we need them.

Many people are already in need, and their numbers will grow as ageing proceeds. People aged 65 and above make up almost one-fifth of Singapore’s population, up almost 12 per cent from a decade ago, according to the Government’s 2023 population report. By 2030, the proportion is expected to rise to one-fourth.

