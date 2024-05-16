Take yourself out on a date, in a city on the move

In between returning from my graduation trips and starting orientation for work, I had five days of blank space. I knew I would appreciate the break as a period of rest and recuperation, to spend the time recovering from jet lag and prepping myself mentally for life as a working adult.

Yet, with typical ambitious young-person gusto, I filled it with back-to-back catch-ups with friends and mentors, people I treasured and wanted to mark this milestone in life with, before I began work as a house officer.