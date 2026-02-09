Straitstimes.com header logo

Takaichi won’t have a free hand even with her huge mandate

Japan’s PM faces external and internal constraints, including high voter expectations.

It's coming up roses for Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as her Liberal Democratic Party won a historic mandate in the Feb 8 polls.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's snap election gamble has paid off as her Liberal Democratic Party won a historic mandate in the Feb 8 polls.

James D.J. Brown

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s gamble to call a snap election paid off handsomely. The scale of victory for her ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Feb 8 was historic. It

won 316 of the 465 seats

in the Lower House – the largest number of seats ever won by a single party under Japan’s post-war electoral system.

The stunning results raise two immediate questions. First, what brought about the remarkable outcome, one that exceeded the LDP’s expectations? Second, what will she do with the resounding mandate, especially given warnings from the likes of China and Russia about her supposedly radical nationalist leanings?

