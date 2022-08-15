Taiwan, Thaad and the South Korean dilemma

In rapid succession, the South Korean government has been tested on the increasingly tricky task of managing relations with the US and China

Jaemin Lee For The Straits Times
A photo from Sept 8, 2017, shows the Thaad missile defence system at a golf course in Seongju, some 300km south of Seoul. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

He should have met her. Should have discussed a variety of bilateral issues including semiconductors, North Korea, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and joint defence readiness. And, most importantly, should have shared their common desire for peace in the Taiwan Strait and in the Indo-Pacific region. Instead, South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol chose to be out of town on vacation when United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Seoul earlier this month. Prodded by critics, he spoke to her over the phone. The presidential office underscored the length of the call - 40 minutes.

A protocol mishap was thrown into the mix. When Mrs Pelosi arrived at the Osan Air Base, nobody from the Korean side was there to greet her officially. Seoul explains it as a miscommunication between the Foreign Ministry and the office of the National Assembly Speaker, Mrs Pelosi's South Korean counterpart.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top