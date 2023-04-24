Taiwan tensions: Was China’s military pressure worth it?

Earlier in April, a meeting between Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and Mr Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, led China to retaliate with large military exercises near Taiwan.

The exercises, which Chinese government-linked media described as a “stern warning” to “secessionist forces and their collusion with external forces”, provided valuable training experience for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The chances of China’s armed forces performing better in a cross-strait war improved accordingly.