Taiwan tensions: Was China’s military pressure worth it?

The exercises are a tactical plus for the PLA but they are not without strategic costs.

Denny Roy
A Chinese warship takes part in a military drill near Fuzhou, across from the Taiwan-controlled Matsu Islands, on April 11, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
Earlier in April, a meeting between Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and Mr Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, led China to retaliate with large military exercises near Taiwan.

The exercises, which Chinese government-linked media described as a “stern warning” to “secessionist forces and their collusion with external forces”, provided valuable training experience for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The chances of China’s armed forces performing better in a cross-strait war improved accordingly.

