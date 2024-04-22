Swifties in the age of Spotify and social media: How music has evolved

SINGAPORE - The recent wave of Taylormania that swept Singapore – when the world’s biggest pop star performed for more than 300,000 people over six nights at the National Stadium, injecting an estimated $500 million into the local economy – proved once again the enduring power of music.

Many have pondered the Taylor Swift phenomenon. Experts point to her songwriting ability, the devotion of the millennials (and now Gen Z) who grew up with her music, and the aspirational longing she inspires in her fans.