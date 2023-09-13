Sustainable aviation is pie in the sky

One of the first major industries to start selling climate-conscious products to its consumers may be one of the last to actually decarbonise.

Airlines have been offering customers dubious carbon offsets on their booking sites since at least 2005. This summer holiday season, many of the same carriers have been replete with boasts that they will use revolutionary sustainable fuels to go green. As a growing number of bans, consumer complaints and lawsuits over the past year have demonstrated, those claims are bunk.