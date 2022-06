The Covid-19 pandemic has so far claimed more than six million lives worldwide, and in Singapore there have been more than 1,400 deaths to date. As we make our tentative way towards a post-pandemic existence, there are calls that we should remember those who have died, that we should honour and memorialise them.

And we should, but the tragedy is not just the loss of lives, it is also the sorrow and the subsequent effects each death leaves in its wake.