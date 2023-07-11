Suicide: Not as simple as mind over matter

Some young people can be very vulnerable in situations adults find normal. Instead of their concerns being dismissed, they need quicker access to counselling.

Jared Ng

When discussing suicide among young people, one must first understand that the world they inhabit is vastly different from that of adults. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ST FILE
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

It was about a week ago that the Samaritans of Singapore reported a chilling rise in Singapore’s suicide numbers in 2022, with 476 cases – the highest number since 2000. Of these, 125 involved those aged 10 to 29, a grim statistic that tells of interrupted dreams and lives ended prematurely.

In the aftermath of this troubling announcement, another headline shocked us: Chinese-American singer Coco Lee, adored by her fans, had lost her silent battle against depression. Her suicide reminded us that mental health struggles know no boundaries of race, success, fame or social standing.

