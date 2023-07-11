Suicide: Not as simple as mind over matter

It was about a week ago that the Samaritans of Singapore reported a chilling rise in Singapore’s suicide numbers in 2022, with 476 cases – the highest number since 2000. Of these, 125 involved those aged 10 to 29, a grim statistic that tells of interrupted dreams and lives ended prematurely.

In the aftermath of this troubling announcement, another headline shocked us: Chinese-American singer Coco Lee, adored by her fans, had lost her silent battle against depression. Her suicide reminded us that mental health struggles know no boundaries of race, success, fame or social standing.