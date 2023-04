I don’t know about you, but of late, I have been experiencing some AI-induced illness and fatigue. To put it another way: I am sick and tired of hearing about artificial intelligence.

To be clear, I am not tired of artificial intelligence itself. AI is a large, varied field that is decades-old, and there are a lot of genuinely useful AI tools that I depend on. (I did my undergraduate honours thesis on AI, and I am no spring chicken.)