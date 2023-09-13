Struggling with work-life balance? Ask what you are working for

The state of work-life balance among Singaporeans seems dismal. Seven out of 10 Singaporeans said they had poor work-life balance due to an overwhelming workload, according to a 2022 study by recruitment agency Randstad. And 41 per cent of employees indicated they intended to leave their jobs for better work-life balance, reported a 2023 study by the same organisation.

Along with anecdotal evidence overheard at hawker centres from people about how stressed and overworked they are, these studies suggest that work-life balance seems to be an elusive dream for most Singaporeans.