Strait of Hormuz: The tollbooth in the middle of the world

The war has inadvertently shown Iran how it can weaponise the chokepoint critical for oil trade. America and the rest of the world will have to pay a price for this.

In his address to the nation on April 1, US President Donald Trump said something that will be remembered less for its confidence than for its disingenuous bravado. Even though he has repeatedly threatened to unleash hell on Iran unless it opens the Strait of Hormuz, he said: “The United States imports almost no oil through the Hormuz Strait, and won’t be taking any in the future. We don’t need it.”

As he spoke, oil prices were shooting higher and American petrol prices crossed four dollars a gallon for the first time since 2022. Bond markets were wobbling and fertiliser was running short at the start of planting season. The President’s claim was not merely wrong. It missed the point.

Why America needs the strait

The first and most fundamental error in Mr Trump’s reasoning is the assumption that because the US is the world’s biggest oil producer and does not physically import oil through the Strait of Hormuz, it is insulated from what happens there.

Oil is not a local commodity. It is priced in a global market and a shortage anywhere raises prices everywhere.

When Iran effectively shut the strait – through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil consumption passes – in early March, oil surged past US$100 a barrel. American drivers felt it within days, regardless of whether a single barrel of Gulf crude had ever touched US soil.

But there is a more specific flaw in the President’s boast. In 2025, the US imported more than six million barrels a day in crude oil and exported almost four million barrels per day. The reason has to do with a refinery mismatch.

The shale revolution that made America the world’s largest oil producer delivered an abundance of light, sweet crude. The problem is that much of America’s refining infrastructure – built in the 1970s and 1980s when Venezuelan and Middle Eastern heavy crude dominated – was designed to process a different kind of oil. More than 60 per cent of US refinery capacity is optimised for heavy crude processing. Upgrading a single refinery to handle lighter crude can cost between US$100 million (S$128.3 million) and US$1 billion. The result is a paradox: America exports the light crude its refineries cannot use and imports the heavy crude they need.

Nowhere is this paradox more evident than in California. America’s most populous state, and the heartland of its green energy ambitions, is also the most import-dependent oil consumer in the country. California’s reliance on imported crude oil now exceeds 75 per cent of its total supply, with Iraq, Ecuador and Saudi Arabia among its main foreign suppliers.

The shale revolution happened in Texas, New Mexico and North Dakota. But many of the refineries that need oil are in California. While the shale producers pump record quantities of light crude into the global market, California unloads heavy crude-loaded tankers from the Persian Gulf. The Iran war has exposed its vulnerability: West coast refineries account for about half of all Middle East crude imports by the US and, with Gulf supplies disrupted, California refiners are now competing with Asian buyers for scarce alternative barrels.

There is a third dimension: The Strait of Hormuz is not just an oil conduit. It is the artery through which the Gulf’s vast petrochemical and fertiliser industries supply the world. The countries impacted by the war – including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates – are among the world’s top producers of fertiliser, and one-third of the global supply of fertiliser travels through the strait . Qatar is also one of the biggest suppliers of natural gas, the essential raw material for nitrogen fertilizers.

The price of the most common nitrogen fertiliser, urea, spiked close to 30 per cent when Iran shut down shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, halting close to half the world’s fertiliser trade. American farmers are being squeezed. Lower crop yields and higher food prices are the inevitable consequence, as American grocery shoppers will soon discover.

And the effects go still further. The strait’s closure does not merely raise energy prices in Asia and Europe – it raises the production costs of almost everything made there and then exported to the US. Factories running on more expensive power pass those costs into their products. Shipping companies facing higher fuel and insurance bills pass them onto their freight rates. The inflationary chain that starts with a closed strait ends in higher prices of everything from plastics and detergents to textiles, chemicals and more that US consumers buy.

The US economy, intricately woven into global supply chains, cannot stand apart from the world’s most important energy chokepoint simply by declaring itself independent. The Strait of Hormuz is not just a problem for oil importers. It is a problem for every American who buys almost anything at all. Oil interdependence is not a matter of geography, but of economics.

The strait’s new order

Whatever the war’s outcome, it is already clear that the Strait of Hormuz will not revert to its pre-war status. Something fundamental has changed.

For decades, the strait operated as an international waterway, governed in theory by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), through which all ships of all nations passed freely. That era is over. Iran has discovered, perhaps to its own surprise, that it can close or control the strait far more effectively than anyone had previously believed. On March 31, five vessels transited the strait, compared with a pre-war average of 138 per day. Effective control does not require legal legitimacy. It requires mines, drones, missiles and the willingness to use them, which, whether we like it or not, Iran has shown that it has.

What follows from control is monetisation. In recent weeks, the Iranian navy has been escorting foreign tankers through the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for hefty fees, with the starting price said to be US$2 million per tanker. If 140 such ships transit the waterway daily annual toll revenues could exceed US$100 billion, equivalent to more than 20 per cent of Iran’s gross domestic product.

Tehran has drawn a comparison that is strategically astute, whatever its legal merit. Egypt charges for the Suez Canal. Panama charges for the Panama Canal. Why should Iran not charge for the Strait of Hormuz? There is a legal distinction: Both those canals are man-made, and their tolls are governed by international treaties, whereas the Strait of Hormuz is a natural waterway over which UNCLOS is supposed to guarantee the right of transit. But Iran’s position is that, given that the strait is not in international waters, it is not bound by these provisions: Tehran signed UNCLOS in 1982 but never ratified it.

A more hardline position

The war has hardened its position. Iran and Oman – which also borders the Strait of Hormuz – are now drafting a protocol to “monitor transit” through the strait. The protocol will not restore the old regime of free, unconditional passage. It will formalise a new one of supervised, conditional and toll-paying passage – dressed up as “facilitating safe transit”.

Senior Iran and oil analyst Gregory Brew from the Eurasia Group called this “a colossal win” for Iran in an interview with MS Now. He added that if Iran gains long-term control of the strait, it would be more powerful than it was before the war.

This is a supreme irony: An operation that was meant to diminish Iran has handed it the most powerful geopolitical instrument any nation has wielded in the global energy system since the Arab oil embargo of 1973.

The toll system will be applied selectively, and that selectivity is itself a form of geopolitical leverage. Countries that have been granted safe passage over the last month include China, France, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iraq and Bangladesh. Countries closely allied with the United States and Israel have not. The message to Asia’s energy importers is unmistakable: Good relations with Tehran are no longer merely diplomatically convenient – they are economically essential. The strait has become an instrument not just of revenue but also of foreign policy.

A deal between the US and Iran to open the strait seems unlikely for now. Will pressure – sanctions, diplomatic isolation and economic coercion – force Iran to do so? Not yet, or at least not fully. French President Emmanuel Macron said it would be unrealistic to launch a military operation to force open the Strait of Hormuz, which the mighty US military has been unable to do. Other European leaders have been similarly reluctant. Non-military pressure on Iran will be real and sustained, but it faces the fact that Iran controls something the world desperately needs, and the alternatives are limited.

If Iran keeps tolls low and predictable – closer to Panama Canal rates of US$300,000 to US$500,000 per voyage than to the current extortionate US$2 million – global oil prices may not rise dramatically. Oil will get through and energy markets may stabilise – albeit at higher than pre-war levels – assuming no further strikes on energy assets or a closure of the Red Sea. A moderate toll regime would also be astute in that it would reduce the pressure to overturn it.

So, the world that emerges from this war will have a tollbooth at the world’s most critical energy chokepoint. The question for now is not how come it exists, but what it charges and who it charges more. On those questions, history, geography and the logic of leverage all favour Tehran.