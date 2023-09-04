State polls are over, but partisan divide hardens in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – Sultan Sharafuddin Salahuddin’s address on Aug 21 calling on Selangor’s newly elected representatives and their supporters to quit politicking and cooperate in the public interest was a timely gesture, coming days after Malaysia’s hard-fought state elections.

“I will be 78 this year and it is my hope and dream before I close my eyes for good to see Selangor rise again... have sustainable economic growth and unity in its multiracial society where people can live in peace, harmony and lasting prosperity,” the state monarch said at the swearing-in ceremony for Selangor’s second-term Chief Minister Amirudin Shari.