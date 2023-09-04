State polls are over, but partisan divide hardens in Malaysia

Boycott calls, doxxing – the acrimony spills over into daily life among supporters of Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional.

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
The state polls were seen as a referendum on Mr Anwar’s leadership, which could account for his combative behaviour in the run-up. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR – Sultan Sharafuddin Salahuddin’s address on Aug 21 calling on Selangor’s newly elected representatives and their supporters to quit politicking and cooperate in the public interest was a timely gesture, coming days after Malaysia’s hard-fought state elections.

“I will be 78 this year and it is my hope and dream before I close my eyes for good to see Selangor rise again... have sustainable economic growth and unity in its multiracial society where people can live in peace, harmony and lasting prosperity,” the state monarch said at the swearing-in ceremony for Selangor’s second-term Chief Minister Amirudin Shari.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top