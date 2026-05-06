Starmer’s storm and the breakdown in British politics

Labour and Conservative parties are headed for big losses in local elections as populists from the left and right gain ground.

In theory, all elections matter: Who taxes us or makes decisions on our behalf profoundly affects our lives and prospects. In practice, however, most voters in Europe discriminate between local ballots and national elections.

The former always attracts less attention and participation than the latter.

Seen from this perspective, Britain’s local elections taking place on May 7 don’t deserve scrutiny. True, more than 5,000 seats on 136 local and regional councils across Britain are up for grabs. The regional Parliaments in Scotland and Wales – two out of the United Kingdom’s four constituent nations – are also being decided. The national government led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer is not on the ballot papers.

Appearances are, however, deeply misleading. The political fate of Mr Starmer’s government is very much the key question in today’s local elections.

If the latest opinion polls prove correct, Mr Starmer’s centre-left Labour Party will suffer one of its biggest defeats in modern history.

What’s more, for the first time, the combined share of the votes gained by Labour and its opposition centre-right Conservatives could fall well below the 50 per cent mark.

The two major parties, which between them dominated Britain for well over a century, are about to be sidelined by a collection of populists and extremists of both the left- and right-wing variety.

Britain’s entire political system is heading for a meltdown. And what is happening on this collection of islands off Europe seems set to be repeated throughout the European continent.

The wrong man at the wrong time?

When Mr Starmer’s party returned to power in July 2024, it enjoyed the biggest parliamentary majority in a generation. Currently, Labour has an overall majority of 402 MPs in the 650-strong UK Parliament.

So, what went wrong?

Although his supporters vigorously deny it, most British political commentators broadly agree that Mr Starmer’s misfortunes are due to his personal and political shortcomings. But these take place against a backdrop of deeper social and political changes.

Britain, the country where top legal officials still wear long wigs and black silk tights and where politicians bow and walk backwards before their king, used to be famous for rejecting political experiments. Yet it has been in constant political ferment for over a decade, since it narrowly voted to leave the European Union in 2016.

Coping with Brexit – now regarded by a majority of voters as a supreme act of self-harm – has paralysed both Labour and the Conservatives ever since, for it cuts across all age groups, all social and economic classes and all traditional voting patterns.

Whether Brexit is the chief culprit for the country’s economic troubles continues to be a controversial topic. What remains beyond dispute, however, is that Britain is suffering from flat growth, characterised by stagnating GDP per capita, weak productivity, and diminished international investment. The Conservatives, who ruled the country between 2010 and 2024, were clearly guilty of misrule.

The dire state of affairs initially made Mr Starmer so appealing; but the fact that he came to politics late, after a legal career that culminated in his appointment as the country’s chief public prosecutor, also proved to be his undoing.

Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer is likely to face challenges to his leadership after the local election results are out. PHOTO : REUTERS

Mr Starmer’s image as a man unsullied by grubby politics, reinforced by his immaculately starched white shirts and impeccable ties, contrasted favourably with that of his Conservative predecessors Boris Johnson – with his unkempt hair, bulging tummy and collection of girlfriends and children born out of wedlock – and Ms Liz Truss, who almost crashed the entire British economy during the 44 days she served as prime minister.

Yet there is a price to pay for walking into 10 Downing Street without having served even one prior day in any ministerial capacity. Mr Starmer may look convincing. However, he is a poor communicator, with a calm nasal voice which once reassured people, but now merely grates on voters.

More significantly, Mr Starmer is a poor decision-maker. He wanted to reform Britain’s social welfare system, which is riddled with perversely negative work incentives as well as being unaffordable. But faced with a foreseeable storm of opposition, he beat a hasty retreat, ending with the worst of all worlds: He discredited the very idea of social welfare reform, and was also left to pay the same unaffordable bills.

Mr Starmer also insisted on the appointment of Mr Peter Mandelson, an old Labour politician with a history of financial and personal scandals, as the new US ambassador to the US. Why the Prime Minister believed that he would be a good choice to deal with US President Donald Trump remains a mystery. What is certain, however, is that the subsequent revelations about Mr Mandelson’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted US paedophile, deeply and perhaps irredeemably damaged the Prime Minister’s reputation.

It is telling that Mr Starmer’s greatest current claim for achievement consists of boasting about what he has not done, rather than what he has accomplished. Mr Starmer’s supporters point out that he has kept Britain out of the US-led war against Iran. They conveniently omit to say that, until his recent souring of ties with Washington, Mr Starmer used to preach to other leaders on how to flatter President Trump.

The rush to alternatives

It would be wrong to blame the British government’s predicament solely on the personality of its prime minister, for the country is suffering from broader shifts affecting the politics of most Western nations.

The social bonds that supported the historic mainstream parties of the left and right have largely disappeared, resulting in far higher voter volatility. So, while in the past a mainstream party like Labour could consider the British working class as its guaranteed backbone, no such assumptions apply today; instead, new voter coalitions are being formed on single topics.

This is clear from Britain’s debate about Brexit, where working-class voters supported the right-wing Conservatives in opposing Britain’s continued membership in the European Union, but are now no longer willing to support the Conservatives. The result is not a revived Labour Party, but just paralysis: The party would like to return Britain as a full member of the EU, but dares not argue this in public because it fears that it would lose its working-class vote yet again.

To make matters worse, social media has made it easier for charismatic individuals to either mount a takeover of an existing political party or start a brand-new one literally overnight. The barriers to entering the political arena and to mobilising voters have never been lower, and, as the example of Britain shows, those who join the fray no longer need to offer any coherent vision of how they propose to run a country; just a few fashionable slogans would do.

The two parties likely to do best in the British ballots today are at the opposite extremes of politics. On the far left there is the Green Party, led by Mr Zack Polanski, a part-time former actor who, in his secondary career as a therapist, used to claim that “hypnotherapy sessions” can increase women’s breast sizes. Curiously, for a leader of the Green Party, he has little to say about ecology. And his economic manifesto consists of the splendid assertion that “there is plenty of money” to help everyone.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski taking part in a march against far-right extremism from Park Lane to Trafalgar Square in March. PHOTO: REUTERS

At his biggest electoral rally in London’s Trafalgar Square, Mr Polanski, who is both gay and Jewish, gyrated on stage alongside male dancers dressed in little more than leather straps. But he was cheered on by supporters of the radical Palestinian militia Hamas, which has been known to execute gays. Don’t bother to get the logic in all this; just feel the vibe. Mr Polanski’s Greens are predicted to get 15 per cent of the votes cast today.

Meanwhile, on the far right, there is Mr Nigel Farage with his anti-immigrant and frequently Islamophobic Reform UK party. He claims that Brexit did not work as promised because it wasn’t “applied correctly”. And he rejects allegations of impropriety after recent revelations that he got a personal “gift” of £5 million (S$8.64 million) from a donor, which he failed to declare to any British parliamentary or electoral authority.

Mr Farage’s party is projected to be the biggest winner in the local elections, with up to 30 per cent of the votes cast.

The ruling Labour Party is expected to be hammered in the local polls, lose control of Wales and fail to gain control in Scotland.

Rudderless Europe?

The expected results are certain to lead to calls for Mr Starmer’s resignation, and chances are high that Labour will soon join the Conservatives, who had no fewer than four prime ministers in their last five years in power, in desperately trying to reconnect to an increasingly volatile electorate.

What is happening in Britain also mirrors developments elsewhere in Europe. In countries as disparate as France, Germany, Italy, Slovakia or Romania, from the continent’s western tip to its easternmost corner, long-governing political parties are melting away, not necessarily because the electorates are just fickle or ill-informed, but because voters feel that their existing politicians no longer either matter or should be taken seriously.

Part of the problem is the growing gap between voters and their mainstream ruling parties. In Britain, for instance, where once only 3 per cent of MPs were professional politicians, now over a third of all lawmakers have had no prior career other than politics. Their limited resume makes it harder for them to connect with the people they are supposed to represent and govern. So, unsurprisingly, voters turn to “alternative” politicians such as Mr Polanski or Mr Farage, not because these new actors are especially convincing, but because the assumption is that they can’t be any worse than the existing lot.

Either way, the meltdown seems unstoppable, and Britain is about to join it. Get ready for more interesting gigs in Trafalgar Square.

jeyal@sph.com.sg