Weaning taste buds off salty food

It is revealing that Singapore is studying possible regulatory measures to reduce sodium content in food as it accelerates efforts to get the food industry and the population to shift to healthier options. It is alarming that nine in 10 Singaporeans are consuming too much salt by exceeding the daily recommended intake of less than 2,000mg (equivalent to one teaspoon of salt). The rate of hypertension has almost doubled since 2010, and more than a third of people here now suffer from high blood pressure, which increases the danger of heart disease and stroke. Also, people are eating more and moving less. This situation cannot be allowed to continue.

Regulatory measures need to be contemplated because of the force of habit on taste. After all, most people are aware of the severe health consequences of excessive salt (and sugar) intake. Yet, when it comes to dining, they are prepared to forgo vigilance in favour of the dictates of their taste buds. Indeed, their habituation to salty food is making them crave more salt. A market study carried out by the Health Promotion Board shows that between 2010 and 2023, the sodium content of dishes went up by an average of 20 per cent, leading the board to decide to launch a campaign to encourage the industry and food and beverage operators to pledge to reduce sodium content in their dishes to the levels in 2010.

