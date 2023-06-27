The Straits Times says

US, India bonds will impact all of Asia

Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

If ever a bilateral visit merited being described as a landmark, then last week’s trip to Washington by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will count as one. The United States’ wooing of the world’s most populous nation and rising economic power included a rare second opportunity accorded to Mr Modi to address the combined US Congress and a White House banquet for 400 guests. That all this attention must be heaped on a leader who, not too long ago, endured a nine-year visa ban from the US because of his perceived mishandling of communal riots in his home state Gujarat as its chief minister prior to 2014, speaks much of America’s geopolitical imperatives.

A 58-paragraph joint statement issued at the end of the visit amplifies a “seas to stars” vision of a deepening and widening relationship that encompasses the sharing of advanced military technology, and collaboration in space exploration, critical minerals, clean energy technology and a host of other issues, including people-to-people ties. Should even half of what is envisaged materialise, the emerging transformational relationship will have few parallels. While the two describe their relations as a “partnership of democracies” it would not be inaccurate to regard them as allies in a practical sense.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top