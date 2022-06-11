The Straits Times says

Uphold the path of peace and security

Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), has been central to Asian security diplomacy for two decades. The dialogue's cancellation in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic was an unfortunate development for regional security interaction because it interrupted a useful process undertaken at this gathering of government, defence and other representatives to discuss the region's most pressing security challenges, engage in frank bilateral talks, and seek to come up with fresh approaches and solutions to issues.

Those challenges today are clear. The tussle for supremacy between the United States and China, a contest that is the determining motif of the 21st century, has been complicated by Russia's war on Ukraine. If the invasion fully succeeds, Russia would stand as the third great power in a tripolar world. But if Moscow fails, the Ukraine war could expand the role of the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organisation in Europe and, some fear, foretell its expansion into Asia in some form.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top