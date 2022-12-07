Transforming active ageing centres

Active ageing centres (AACs) play an important social role, but transforming them could see them serve the needs of seniors even better. According to the Agency for Integrated Care, loved ones may fall sick and need medical help or receive care as they recover at home. They also need support with daily life, such as to eat and get dressed. There are community-based services available to support them and their caregivers too.

Indeed, there are three main types of services Singaporeans can turn to: home care, which provides care at the care recipient’s home; day care, which individuals could turn to in the day and return home to their families in the evening; and stay-in care for those who cannot care for themselves or when they need care that cannot be provided at home.