Train pre-school teachers better

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) has said it will strengthen its investigation protocol and review its regulations for pre-school operators following child mismanagement cases at Kinderland centres. Those cases have understandably created public disquiet. Although there are only about 10 cases of child mismanagement incidents for every 100,000 enrolled children each year – a figure that has remained low and stable over recent years – each case is still one too many, Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling told Parliament recently. She said the ECDA would see if penalties, including financial penalties, imposed on operators for such cases should be enhanced. The agency would also work with the National Institute of Early Childhood Development (NIEC) and training providers to strengthen educator training.

This two-pronged approach, which combines punitive sanctions and preventive training, is a worthwhile one. Obviously, operators must be made to feel significant pain should a vulnerable and defenceless child suffer in their care. Apart from facing monetary penalties, errant operators can have their licences cut short or even revoked. That, too, is welcome. Raising financial penalties would send out a deterrent message to operators that fail to take obligatory care of children.