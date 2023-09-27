The Straits Times says

Train pre-school teachers better

Updated
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) has said it will strengthen its investigation protocol and review its regulations for pre-school operators following child mismanagement cases at Kinderland centres. Those cases have understandably created public disquiet. Although there are only about 10 cases of child mismanagement incidents for every 100,000 enrolled children each year – a figure that has remained low and stable over recent years – each case is still one too many, Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling told Parliament recently. She said the ECDA would see if penalties, including financial penalties, imposed on operators for such cases should be enhanced. The agency would also work with the National Institute of Early Childhood Development (NIEC) and training providers to strengthen educator training.

This two-pronged approach, which combines punitive sanctions and preventive training, is a worthwhile one. Obviously, operators must be made to feel significant pain should a vulnerable and defenceless child suffer in their care. Apart from facing monetary penalties, errant operators can have their licences cut short or even revoked. That, too, is welcome. Raising financial penalties would send out a deterrent message to operators that fail to take obligatory care of children.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top