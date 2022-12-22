The Straits Times says

Tourists return as pandemic ebbs

Updated
Published
1 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

As tourists and corporate travellers return to Singapore after two years of pandemic restrictions, and hotel owners jostle to capture demand, another nine or so new hotel brands are due to open in the next two years. Signing fresh contracts for new and higher-end hotel brands is one way for hotel owners and brand operators to rejuvenate interest in Singapore, which has fewer hotel brands compared with other cities. This will boost bookings at a time when demand is returning and travellers are increasingly choosing accommodation options that meet their needs.

This increase in hotel options coincides with a post-pandemic surge in visitor numbers. According to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the number of inbound tourists rose from 57,000 in January to more than 816,000 in November. With 5.37 million visitor arrivals as at the end of November, Singapore is already within STB’s projection of four million to six million visitor arrivals by the end of 2022. However, this figure is still a fraction of the pre-pandemic high of 19.1 million arrivals in 2019. Aside from Covid-19, factors such as the ongoing war in Ukraine, steep decreases in airline capacities, and a preference for shorter-haul travel within Europe and the United States have contributed to the decline.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top