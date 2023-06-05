The Straits Times says

Time for a global plastics treaty

Updated
51 min ago
Published
2 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Today is World Environment Day and this year’s theme is Beat Plastic Pollution. The theme is timely – the planet is facing a plastic waste crisis and a global diplomatic solution is urgent. Fortunately, there’s hope. Last week, representatives from more than 170 nations, including Singapore, gathered in Paris for key talks. They made progress towards developing a legally binding pact on plastic pollution by 2024. Delegates agreed to create the first iteration of the treaty text ahead of the next round of negotiations in Kenya in November. The exact shape of the final text is unclear. But some, including the European Union, want global targets to reduce plastic production and pollution as well as to reduce and eliminate production and consumption of unnecessary and harmful plastic products.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the final treaty should address the full life cycle of plastics and the design of reusable and recyclable products, and promote sustainable production and consumption of plastics. The aim is not to demonise plastics – they have many valuable uses, from food hygiene to their role in the medical and aerospace sectors. Instead, the world’s immense appetite for single-use plastics has to end, and efforts to capture and reuse plastics must dramatically scale up. Doing so not only reduces plastic pollution, but it also curbs greenhouse gas emissions – plastics are made from fossil fuels.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top