Think globally but eat locally

Few would disagree with the need for home-grown vegetables in Singapore. Although Singapore has long left behind its agricultural past on the highway to development, there are more than 110 vegetable farms here, which contributed to 4.3 per cent of vegetables consumed in Singapore in 2021. Indeed, urban farmers say that they can push this figure higher if there is more consistent demand. Vegetables produced here are leafy greens such as bok choy, choy sum, lettuce, kale and bayam (spinach). Some farms produce mushrooms, including premium varieties such as pink oyster and black fungus. There are consumers who look out for locally produced kale, herbs and Swiss chard because these are fresher compared with imported vegetables. Produce grown in depleted or less fertile soil may also be less nutritious, which is one reason to turn to Singapore’s hydroponic farms, where nutrients are added to the water. It is heartening there is growing awareness that locally produced greens are nutritious, pesticide-free and eco-friendly.

Yet, in a recent Straits Times poll of 50 consumers, only 12 said that they have bought or will buy locally grown vegetables. Among the 38 who either hadn’t bought local produce or had no preference, half cited cost as the main reason. Thus, many shoppers still pass over pricier greens – such as bok choy from a local high-tech farm – for cheaper imported choices. While pricing is an understandable issue, consumers might want to also consider the effects of their spending on the need for Singapore to encourage urban farming, both to contribute to its food security and to help preserve the environment. Globally, consumers are putting their faith in values such as sustainable food production into practice so that price is not the only factor in their decision-making. For those who can afford to do so, paying more to encourage local farming would be an investment in the future.