The undimmed demand for tech talent

Companies in Singapore are in no doubt that their future is tied to technology which, in turn, means hiring the best talent. A report by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on annual job vacancies for 2022 shows that these firms are scrambling to hire technology talent, even as the global tech industry grapples with flagging growth. Nearly seven in 10 of all vacancies in information and communications were new positions, the highest level across all sectors for the third year running.

This shows the restructuring that has taken place in the sector, said MOM. For 2022, tech jobs that saw particularly robust demand included software, Web and multimedia developers. Other tech roles that companies were keen on filling included software and applications managers, and systems analysts. Last year also saw a rise in demand for network infrastructure and support roles such as IT support technicians and IT infrastructure specialists. All in all, it was a good year for tech talent here, in spite of the downturn in the industry globally.