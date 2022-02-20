Open more city spaces for arts, culture

The Australian city of Sydney is considering plans to turn its central business district, hard hit by two years of pandemic, into a "24-hour global playground". An urban policy think-tank report on the possible options will ring a bell with Singaporeans - car-free streets, late-night openings for culture and heritage institutions, allowing performances and food and beverage operations at outdoor spaces.

Car-Free Sundays, the Light To Night and Night Festivals were all popular outreach events in Singapore's civic district before the pandemic. The Light To Night festival returned last month as Singapore charted a cautious path back to live activities. The slow and steady approach to reopening rightly prioritises safety. But two years of pandemic restrictions have crippled the performing arts sector and slashed attendances at culture and heritage institutions.