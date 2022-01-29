The Straits Times says

Sound agreements for the long term

With an eye on what is in both parties' interests and can represent a good balance of benefits, Singapore and Indonesia have shown a determination to strengthen foundations for their relationship over the long term by dealing with longstanding issues that could have festered and affected bilateral relations if left unresolved. Those relations took a welcome and fresh step forward when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo witnessed the signing of several crucial agreements during their fifth Leaders' Retreat in Bintan this week. The agreements cover airspace management, an extradition treaty, and defence cooperation between the two countries.

The flight information region (FIR) agreement will see parts of Singapore's FIR which currently cover Indonesia's airspace above the Riau and Natuna islands realigned to come under Indonesia's FIR. Singapore has been delegated to provide air navigation services for parts of it for 25 years, and this can be extended. Thus, Singapore would still have a role in sections of airspace that are critical to the safe and efficient running of its airports. Changi Airport's status as an air hub remains safeguarded under this arrangement.

