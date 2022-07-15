The Straits Times says

Slower economic growth on the cards

Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

With inflation continuing to rage, central banks are intensifying their tightening of monetary policies. In the last week alone, there have been sharp interest rate hikes in Canada, New Zealand, the Philippines and South Korea. Yesterday, the Monetary Authority of Singapore also tightened policy, for the third time off-cycle, as it raised its projection for headline inflation this year to 5 to 6 per cent, from 4.5 to 5.5 per cent. This has come on the back of an outsized 9.1 per cent reading for US consumer price inflation in June - a new 40-year high. This has, in turn, prompted speculation that the United States Federal Reserve will hike interest rates more aggressively - maybe even by 1 percentage point later this month, which would put additional pressure on other central banks to follow suit.

Inflation may be close to peaking, with energy and food prices having moderated this month, which could be reflected in future inflation readings. But central banks would need to see a clear trend of lower prices over a few months before they let up on monetary tightening, which could continue till at least the fourth quarter. This almost certainly means that global economic growth will slow in the second half of this year. Forward-looking indicators for the US and the euro zone such as purchasing managers' indexes and measures of consumer confidence already point to a slowdown, prompting economists to cut their growth projections for 2022. Indeed, some are forecasting that the euro zone will slide into a recession by the year-end and even the US could slip into a technical recession - defined as two successive quarters of negative growth - later this month. China's economy is also slowing in the face of renewed outbreaks of Covid-19 infections which have reduced consumption and added to supply chain disruptions.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top