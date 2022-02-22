The Straits Times says

S-E Asia feels the geopolitical crosswinds

Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Myanmar has emerged as a key issue of regional concern, judging by discussion that followed the publication of the latest State of South-east Asia Survey released by the ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute. This is because of the rifts it exposed within Asean as recently as January, when several foreign ministers did not find it convenient to travel to Cambodia over that country's unilateral approach to the ruling junta, which broke Asean's agreed line. Indeed, it could be said that the region seems to want Asean to take a more interventionist approach to Myanmar, not a placatory one. Other concerns flagged by the survey included current and perennial worries: Covid-19 pandemic, joblessness and recession. Climate change has jumped into third place.

China has established itself as the most influential political and strategic power in South-east Asia, followed by the United States and Asean, going by the survey. It is also perceived as the most influential economic power by a wide margin. However, the US is seen as the country that champions free trade most and which upholds a rules-based order. Tellingly, when it comes to delivering public goods, such as vaccines, although China's contribution is well-recognised, three times as many favoured either Pfizer or Moderna shots over Chinese vaccines.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top