The Straits Times says

Hong Kong leader's challenges ahead

Updated
Published
54 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Hong Kong's beleaguered Chief Executive Carrie Lam has announced that she will not be standing for re-election in May, paving the way for a new leader for the Asian financial hub. Chief Secretary and erstwhile security head John Lee has been tipped to be her successor and resigned from his post yesterday to run. If he does win, it will be the first time that a security chief will head the city's government. Previous leaders were either from the business sector or civil servants who held trade, finance and development portfolios. This would also signal Beijing is prioritising political and social stability over Hong Kong's status as a regional financial hub and China's own image, which had taken a hit over its handling, indirectly, of democratic protests in 2019 and the decimation of the pro-democratic opposition.

That Mrs Lam is serving only one term does not come as a surprise. The position of chief executive is a difficult one, sandwiched as the office is between Beijing and its desire to increase its grip on its fractious southern city, and Hong Kongers, many of whom want more freedoms, including universal suffrage, promised in the Basic Law, the city's mini-Constitution. None of the previous leaders completed two full terms and Mrs Lam's predecessor also served just one. She has presided over a particularly turbulent period in Hong Kong, with a proposed extradition Bill triggering protests that lasted months and grew increasingly violent. Her handling of the protests and the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly the latest wave that has resulted in nearly 8,000 dead, left her hugely unpopular. A prevailing view among analysts is that if she sought another term, she would have had difficulty obtaining Beijing's trust or support, and her low popularity and capacity to govern would hamper her ability to meet the challenges that Hong Kong will face.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top